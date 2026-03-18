Uzbekistan kicks off over 100 projects in its Samarkand

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 18. Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has launched the implementation of 106 new investment projects across cities and districts of the Samarkand region, with a total value of nearly $7 billion, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek president.

The projects cover various sectors of the regional economy. In particular, new production facilities will be commissioned, and construction of promising industrial sites will begin in the mining and geological industries, construction materials production, automotive, chemical, and electrical engineering sectors, as well as in agriculture, education, healthcare, services, and tourism.

Within the framework of international cooperation, 53 projects worth $2.4 billion have been launched in partnership with Austria, China, the United Arab Emirates, Türkiye, India, and Russia.

In addition, construction has already started on another 53 projects valued at $4.6 billion, being implemented jointly with partners from the Netherlands, Japan, South Korea, China, the United Arab Emirates, Türkiye, Russia, and Iran.

According to official information, the implementation of these projects will create about 18,000 new jobs, ensure industrial output worth 13 trillion soums ($1.07 billion), and generate export potential estimated at $700 million.

These initiatives are expected to contribute to the diversification of the region’s industry, the development of modern production chains, and the further expansion of the country’s export geography.

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