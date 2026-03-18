Uzbekistan reveals new funding drive for Samarkand industry

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 18. About 1.2 trillion soums ($98.5 million) will be allocated for industrial development in Uzbekistan’s Samarkand region, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev said, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek president.

The statement was made during a meeting dedicated to the next priority tasks of the socio-economic development of the Samarkand region.

According to the President, the program will be implemented in four districts and the city of Kattakurgan. Of the total funds, 800 billion soums ($65.7 million) will be directed to provide industrial projects with the necessary infrastructure, while 400 billion soums ($32.8 million) will be used to improve roads, water supply, and electricity networks.

Within the framework of the program, industrial projects will be launched in the Ingichka settlement, located about 40 kilometers from the city of Kattakurgan, as part of efforts to introduce new industrial facilities and develop the area in line with the concept of the “New Uzbekistan”.

In addition, a bridge over the Narpay canal in the center of Kattakurgan, built more than 60 years ago, will be reconstructed.