Central Bank of Uzbekistan sets date for next rate meeting

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 18. The Central Bank of Uzbekistan (CBU) has scheduled its next Board meeting to review the key policy rate for April 29, 2026, Trend reports via CBU.

At its previous meeting, the Board decided to keep the policy rate unchanged at 14% per annum, citing persistent inflationary risks, elevated inflation expectations, and the need to maintain tight monetary conditions to bring inflation toward the medium-term target of 5%.

According to information, inflationary pressures remain linked to strong consumer demand, rising food prices, and external risks, including possible increases in global energy and food prices and higher logistics costs.

In July 2024, the Central Bank made a significant move by reducing the policy rate to 13.5%, which is the first time it has dipped below 14% in seven years. The rate held steady at that level until March 2025, when it was elevated back to 14%, where it currently resides.