Rhenus Group bolsters its position on Trans-Caspian International Transport route

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. The global logistics service provider Rhenus Group, headquartered in Germany, continues to strengthen its presence along the Trans-Caspian international transport route by opening a new office in Tbilisi, Trend reports, citing Rhenus Group.

Meanwhile, it is noted that the opening of the new office marks an important milestone in the development of the company’s logistics network along the Middle Corridor.

“This step is part of Rhenus Group’s long-term strategy aimed at developing logistics infrastructure and expanding its operational capabilities across Central Asia and the South Caucasus.

Once considered a peripheral route, the Trans-Caspian Corridor is increasingly developing into a strategic artery for Eurasian trade as companies seek reliable alternatives to traditional routes between Europe and Asia," the information reads.

“The office in Tbilisi serves as the operational base for Rhenus Group’s activities in Georgia and brings the company’s global logistics expertise directly into the local market. The new entity focuses on comprehensive freight forwarding and integrated transport solutions, including international road, rail, sea, and air freight,” the company notes.

According to the information, the service portfolio also includes multimodal transport solutions, customs clearance, cargo consolidation, route optimization, and comprehensive supply chain management.

"With significant experience in organizing intermodal transport, Rhenus integrates rail, road, and sea transport into a single logistics system. This approach ensures reliable transportation and optimal delivery times along the Trans-Caspian Corridor.

Customers gain access to flexible logistics solutions, transparent cargo tracking, and additional services that help enhance the resilience of supply chains between Europe and Asia," the company reports.

In addition, it is noted that Andreas Stöckli, a member of the Rhenus Group Executive Board, highlighted the strategic importance of this expansion:

"For the Rhenus Group, developing a sustainable logistics infrastructure along the entire Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor is a strategic priority. The opening of an office in Georgia marks an important step in strengthening our presence along this route. Today, the company is represented in all key countries of the region, which allows us to provide customers with integrated transport and logistics solutions and effectively connect the markets of Europe, the South Caucasus, and Central Asia."

The Rhenus Group is one of the leading global logistics operators. The company is present in more than 70 countries worldwide and manages a network of 1,330 company-owned offices, employing over 41,000 people. The group’s annual turnover is 8.2 billion euros.

The Middle Corridor is a transport and trade route passing through a number of countries in the region and connecting Asia with Europe. It serves as an alternative to the traditional Northern and Southern Corridors

The route begins in China and passes through the countries of Central Asia. It then crosses the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, before reaching Europe. The Middle Corridor is a land route that bypasses the longer sea routes, connecting the eastern regions of Asia, including China, with Europe.