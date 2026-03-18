Azerbaijani oil prices shift down

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF basis, moved down by $1.03, or 0.94%, on March 17 from the previous level, coming in at $108.16 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude decreased by $1.01, or 0.96%, to $104.3 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude went down by $0.06, or 0.08%, to $70.94 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea dipped by $0.39, or 0.38%, to $103.31 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.

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