Kazakhstan set to strengthen citizens' rights to free medical care

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 18. Citizens’ rights to free medical care in Kazakhstan will receive additional institutional strengthening under upcoming amendments to the national legislation, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh Government.

The changes were outlined by Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva during a government meeting, where she presented planned revisions to the code on public health.

According to Balayeva, the adoption of the new Constitution will not lead to any reduction in the volume of guaranteed free medical care. On the contrary, the sources of its financing are set to expand. In addition to state budget funds, financial resources from international organizations and national companies will be привлечены to support the system.

The compulsory social health insurance (CSHI) package is expected to become the primary instrument for accessing high-tech medical services, as well as the majority of planned healthcare services.

At the same time, the guaranteed right of every citizen to health protection and biological safety will remain unchanged.

“The volume of state-guaranteed medical care will be preserved, while citizens’ rights will not only remain unaffected but will be further strengthened. The insurance package will serve as an effective tool for accessing most types of planned and high-tech medical services,” Balayeva said.

A nationwide referendum on the adoption of the new Constitution was held on March 15. The decree to hold the vote was signed on February 11 by Tokayev. According to official results, 87.15% of voters supported the proposal.