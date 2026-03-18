Kazakhstan’s FlyArystan extends suspension of Aktau-Dubai flights

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 18. Kazakhstan’s FlyArystan has extended the temporary suspension of its Aktau-Dubai-Aktau flights until April 19, 2026, Trend reports, citing the airline.

The decision comes amid the ongoing unstable situation in the Middle East and existing regional restrictions, which continue to make flight operations on this route impossible.

The airline had previously announced the suspension of flights on the same route until March 31, 2026. However, given the current conditions, the period of suspension has been prolonged.

Since no concrete agreement was reached in negotiations between the U.S. and Iran over the nuclear program, the U.S. and Israel began military airstrikes against Iran on February 28. In response, Iran launched missile and drone attacks on Israel and U.S. military facilities located in countries across the region, starting the same day.

On the first day of the air strikes against Iran, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several high-ranking military officials were killed. On March 8, Iran’s Assembly of Experts elected Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran’s third Supreme Leader by majority vote.

From March 1 through March 5, the confrontation expanded further, affecting several countries across the Middle East.

According to information, the U.S. side suffered losses of 8 dead and more than 140 wounded.

The ongoing conflict has significantly threatened the region’s energy infrastructure and maritime transport. Oil prices have surged on global markets due to heightened security tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, prompting several countries to advise their citizens to leave the region.