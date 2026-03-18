Azerbaijan moves toward harmonizing state standards with global requirements

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. The initiatives implemented in Azerbaijan in the field of standardization in recent years require the harmonization of state standards with international standards, Chairman of the State Agency for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control, Elnur Baghirov, said at the presentation of the state standard "AZS ISO 20121:2026 Event Sustainability Management Systems" held in Baku today, Trend reports.

He noted that standardization is an important component of a highly developed economy.

"The improvement of the standardization system, which forms the basis of the quality infrastructure for the production of goods and services that meet modern requirements, ensuring their quality, increasing competitiveness, as well as ensuring access to the world market, plays a special role in the development of the state and the economy.

Initiatives implemented in the field of standardization in our country in recent years require the harmonization of state standards with international standards. Thus, with the globalization of the world economy, trade between countries is intensifying, which necessitates the adoption of international standards to ensure the acceptance of products and services in various markets and their compatibility with each other," he explained.

Baghirov pointed out that the adoption of national standards based on international standards not only serves to ensure the safety and quality of goods, protect human health and the environment, but also makes a significant contribution to increasing their competitiveness and export potential:

"The 'State program for 2023-2025 on the adaptation of the national standardization system to international requirements' was approved by the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev. Within the framework of this program, important steps have been taken towards the formation of a technical regulation system, more reliable protection of consumer rights, and the elimination of technical trade barriers. Also, the 'National standardization program for 2026-2028' was approved in order to develop new standards that achieve the application of modern technologies and solutions in all spheres of the economy and ensure the production of safe, high-quality, competitive goods and services.

The adoption of the state standard 'Event continuity management systems - requirements and instructions for use' by the Azerbaijan Institute of Standardization, which operates under the State Agency for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control and is the country's national standardization body, is an important step. This standard not only serves the systematic application of sustainability principles in the processes of planning, organizing, and managing events in our country, but also allows organizations to apply a sustainable management approach at all stages of events, from planning to implementation and evaluation of results.

The said standard was developed on the basis of the ISO international standard and was adopted as a result of cooperation with the WUF13 Azerbaijan Operating Company. The application of this standard, which is fully consistent with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, as well as the approaches of the UN-Habitat Program, will make a significant contribution to the development of the event industry in our country on a more modern, responsible, and sustainable basis," he added.

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