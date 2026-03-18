Kazakhstan and Israel discuss deepening cooperation

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 18. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Israel Isaac Herzog discussed the current state and prospects for deepening bilateral ties during a phone call, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

President Herzog congratulated President Tokayev on the successful nationwide referendum and the adoption of Kazakhstan’s new constitution.

During the conversation, the leaders focused on expanding trade, economic, and investment ties between the two countries. The sides agreed on the importance of peace as a foundation for implementing long-term economic development plans.

President Tokayev underscored the imperative for ongoing engagement in political resolutions to complex global challenges.

President Herzog praised Kazakhstan’s decision to join the Abraham Accords, noting that it demonstrates a strategic approach to achieving lasting peace in the Middle East.

To recall, back in November 2025, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced his nation would join the accords.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel