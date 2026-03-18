Kazakhstan keen to expand use of AI-powered law enforcement

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 18. Kazakhstan plans to actively introduce artificial intelligence technologies into the law enforcement sector as part of the implementation of the updated Constitution, Minister of Interior Affairs Yerzhan Sadenov said at a government meeting, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh Government.

The minister noted that key initiatives include the launch of a National Video Monitoring System, technical modernization of police duty units down to the district level, the use of video analytics, and further development of road safety and migration control systems, as well as improving the accessibility and quality of public services.

According to him, the principles of a “Just Kazakhstan” and “Law and Order,” enshrined in the preamble and the first section of the Constitution, serve as key guidelines for internal affairs bodies in protecting citizens’ rights and freedoms, ensuring public safety, and preventing offenses.

The implementation of these principles will be supported through a new law, "On the Prevention of Offenses." Sadenov noted that the Interior Ministry will annually prepare and submit to the government a National Report to the President on the state of public safety.

Efforts will also continue to ensure the inevitability of punishment and zero tolerance for any violations of the law.

A nationwide referendum on the adoption of the new Constitution was held on March 15. According to official results, 87.15% of voters supported the proposal.