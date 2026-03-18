Kazakhstan strengthens strategic partnership with UK

Photo: Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 18. Kazakhstan’s Mazhilis (lower house of the parliament) has ratified the Strategic Partnership and Cooperation Agreement with the UK, Trend reports via the Mazhilis.

The document was signed on April 24, 2024, in Astana. The necessity of its conclusion stems from the UK's withdrawal from the European Union in early 2020.

This agreement establishes a framework for deepening strategic cooperation between the two nations, with a focus on enhancing collaboration across political, economic, cultural, and other domains. It aims to expand trade, economic, and investment relations, strengthen security cooperation, and foster the development of scientific, technological, and cultural-humanitarian ties.

Under the terms of the agreement, both parties are committed to advancing political dialogue grounded in international law and shared values, with the goal of promoting international peace, stability, and security.

Furthermore, the agreement provides a legal foundation for the implementation of strategic cooperation in areas such as entrepreneurship, customs, labor rights, justice, intellectual property, energy, investments, healthcare, and education.