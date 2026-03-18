Birbank Invest 2.0 launched, expanding investment opportunities in Azerbaijan’s capital market

Azerbaijan’s first bank-backed independent investment app, Birbank Invest, launched its 2.0 version. The updated platform offers users broader access to local and global capital markets, alongside an enhanced interface and new analytical tools designed to support informed investment decisions.

Access to Azerbaijan’s capital market

With Birbank Invest 2.0, users can now participate in the purchase of shares and bonds of local companies during their initial offerings in the primary market.

The platform will soon start offering Initial Public Offerings (IPOs), beginning with PASHA Bank’s IPO, giving users the chance to become direct shareholders. This will allow users to join the IPO process directly through the mobile application and take part in new investment opportunities emerging in the local capital market.

Insights on the U.S. capital market

A newly introduced Brief Company Info section provides key information about companies listed in the United States directly within the application. The section provides key details, including business activity, sector, company overview, market capitalization, official website, IPO date, and other essential indicators.

This feature allows users to access essential company data directly within the platform, making investment decisions easier and more efficient.

Improved user experience

The updated version features a redesigned interface, enhanced performance and the addition of Dark Mode, allowing for a more comfortable user experience in low-light environments and reducing eye strain.

The Birbank Invest application can be downloaded via:

https://www.b-b.az/vHdRj4.

Launched in June 2025, Birbank Invest is the first independent investment application under the Birbank brand. Developed in partnership with PASHA Capital Investment Company, the platform provides convenient and secure access to both local and international financial markets.

For more information, visit birbankinvest.az, contact the platform via online chat or social media channels, or call the 196 Customer Support Center.