Azerbaijan rolls out state standard on "Event sustainability management systems"

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. The state standard "AZS ISO 20121:2026 - Event Sustainability Management Systems" has been presented in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The standard was presented by Chief Administrator for Coordination of the WUF13 Azerbaijan Operating Company, Afgan Mehdiyev.

He said that the adoption of the state standard "Event sustainability management systems - requirements and instructions for use" by the Azerbaijan Standardization Institute, which operates under the State Agency for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control under the President of Azerbaijan and is the country's national standardization body, is an important step.

"This standard, in addition to serving the systematic application of sustainability principles in the processes of planning, organizing, and managing events in our country, allows organizations to apply a sustainable management approach at all stages of events, from planning to implementation and evaluation of results. The standard in question was developed based on the ISO international standard and adopted as a result of joint cooperation with the WUF13 Azerbaijan Operating Company," Mehdiyev emphasized.

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