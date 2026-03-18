China, Turkmenistan discuss deepening gas cooperation

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 18. China and Turkmenistan discussed strengthening cooperation in the natural gas sector, Trend reports via China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC).

The talks were held during a meeting in Beijing between CNPC Chairman, Dai Houliang, and Turkmenistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Oil and Gas, Guvanj Agajanov.

Agajanov noted that gas cooperation between the two countries is strategic and receives close attention from both nations’ top leaders. He cited joint projects such as the Amu Darya Right Bank and Central Asia Gas Pipeline as examples of successful energy collaboration that have contributed to Turkmenistan’s economic and social stability. He painted CNPC as a steadfast technical ally and underscored the necessity of further strengthening collaboration in the field.

Dai highlighted the importance of mutual respect and understanding, and CNPC’s commitment to leveraging complementary resources and markets to advance Turkmen-Chinese gas projects and the broader strategic partnership.

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