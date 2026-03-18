New international-standard testing laboratory for tobacco industry has been established In Aghdam city (PHOTO)

Azerbaijan’s leading tobacco manufacturer and exporter Tabaterra LLC and British American Tobacco (BAT) has collaborated to commence and establish the first ever lab on tobacco products quality and testing within the Aghdam Industrial Park.

The laboratory has been submitted for state accreditation by the Azerbaijan Accreditation Center (AZAK) in accordance with the requirements of the ISO 17025 standard, as well as the Asia Pacific Accreditation (APAC) and International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation (ILAC) to gain international recognition. The Laboratory is fully equipped with modern machinery aligned with the latest international standards, such as smoking machine and gas chromatograph as well as other precise measuring devices.

The Laboratory will ensure local market research, testing, and quality assurance is within accordance with global criteria and standards for both local market and Azerbaijani exports.

It is worth mentioning that Tabaterra LLC is the resident of Aghdam Industrial Park under the Economic Zones Development Agency, currently operating in Aghdam city. Tabaterra LLC, also known as the “Tax Record Holder” within the non-oil sector, manufactures and exports world brands with license agreements with various partners.

BAT operates across the world in over 180 markets as a multi-category consumer goods producer that strictly limits its portfolio to adult consumers with lower-risk profile products and traditional tobacco products, including globally recognised brands such as Dunhill, Kent, and Pall Mall.

BAT launched Omni™, a comprehensive resource designed for scientists, public health authorities, regulators and policymakers to underpin the company’s corporate and scientific strategy, while offering insights into the work carried out across business.

For more information:

https://www.asmokelessworld.com