Kyrgyzstan advances preparations for second hydro unit at Kambarata HPP-2
The expansion of Kambarata HPP-2 is expected to significantly boost Kyrgyzstan’s electricity generation capacity, improve energy reliability, and create favorable conditions for economic growth and potential power exports.
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