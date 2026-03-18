Azerbaijan shares figures on its oil exports to Czech Republic in 2M2026
The Czech Republic saw a decline in the quantity and value of Azerbaijan's oil shipments in January and February of 2026. Compared to the same time in 2025, there was a considerable fall in both the value and volume of exports. Regardless, Azerbaijani oil continued to play a significant role in the Czech Republic's imports.
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