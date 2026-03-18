Kyrgyzstan powers ahead with Kambarata HPP-1 construction
Kyrgyzstan's Electric Stations OJSC is advancing the Kambarata HPP-1 project, focusing on vital infrastructure development to strengthen energy security and expand the country's hydroelectric capacity through 2026.
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