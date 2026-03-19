Oil transit via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline decreases in 2M2026

In the first two months of 2026, the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline saw a decrease in the volume of transit oil. A drop in transportation from prior years was the main factor in the decrease. Azerbaijan was the primary oil producer, with Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan contributing less.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have an account, please log in Login Register