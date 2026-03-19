Oil transit via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline decreases in 2M2026
In the first two months of 2026, the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline saw a decrease in the volume of transit oil. A drop in transportation from prior years was the main factor in the decrease. Azerbaijan was the primary oil producer, with Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan contributing less.
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