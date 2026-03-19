Kyrgyzstan launches major power transformer maintenance and upgrade program
Photo: TATA Power
By strengthening the country's energy infrastructure, the massive transformer repairs and installs should boost the reliability of the power supply, cut down on operating losses, and bolster Kyrgyzstan's overall economic development.
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