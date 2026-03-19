Turkmen branch of China's CNPC launches tender for vehicle supply
CNPC International Turkmenistan has opened a pre-qualification process for companies interested in supplying vehicles next year. Both local and international suppliers can apply by submitting a complete set of documents in English and Russian.
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