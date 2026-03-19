Kyrgyzstan steps up support for cultural institutions with new vehicle allocation
This shift is in line with the government's long-term strategy of increasing spending on culture while simultaneously pressing for more fiscal responsibility and efficiency from publicly funded organizations.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have an account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy