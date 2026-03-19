Kazakhstan’s trade with EAEU nations sees robust growth

Photo: Ministry of Investment, Industry and Science of the Moscow region of Russia

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 19. Kazakhstan’s trade turnover with EAEU countries in January 2026 reached $2.157 billion, up 15.4% year-on-year.

Data obtained by Trend from the Bureau of National Statistics of Kazakhstan shows that exports totalled $681.6 million, a 3.5% increase, while imports reached $1.476 billion, up 21.8%.

Russia accounted for the largest share of trade (88.6%), followed by Kyrgyzstan (7%), Belarus (4.1%), and Armenia (0.2%).

For reference, Kazakhstan’s overall foreign trade turnover in January 2026 amounted to USD 11.0117 billion, with exports of $6.327 billion (+22.8%) and imports of $4.685 billion (+7.7%).

Kazakhstan’s foreign trade turnover in January 2026 reached $11.011 billion, up 15.9% compared to January 2025. Exports amounted to $6.327 billion, an increase of 22.8%, while imports totalled $4.685 billion, up 7.7%.

The main export commodities included crude oil and oil products (49.1%), refined copper and unprocessed copper alloys (6.6%), copper ores and concentrates (3.7%), ferroalloys (3.2%), and wheat and meslin (3.2%).

Key import items were electric generator sets and rotating electrical converters (5.7%), other petroleum gases (4.7%), vehicle bodies (including cabs) (3.3%), passenger cars and other motor vehicles (3.2%), and telephone apparatus (2.8%).