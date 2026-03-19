Uzbekistan pushing for quicker start on wastewater project with Japan’s Itochu

Photo: The Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 19. Uzbekistan and Japan’s Itochu Corporation discussed the implementation of a project to build a wastewater treatment system in the Tashkent region, as well as measures to accelerate its execution, Trend reports via the Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan.

The issue was reviewed during a meeting between Deputy Minister Ilzat Kasimov and Itochu Corporation representatives, including Shinobu Natsukawa and Yamoto Ryuji, Director of the company’s representative office in Uzbekistan.

During the talks, the parties focused on optimizing the project parameters and ensuring a balance between water quality requirements and the cost-effectiveness of the services provided. The sides agreed to speed up the implementation of the project and continue cooperation in the field of water infrastructure development.

Itochu Corporation, founded in 1858, is a Japanese trading and investment company operating in various industrial and infrastructure sectors. The company is featured in the Fortune Global 500 ranking, maintains approximately 90 offices in 61 countries, and is actively implementing projects in Uzbekistan.

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