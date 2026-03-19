Latvia sees high chance to expand economic co-op with Azerbaijan - state secretary (Exclusive)
Photo: Ministry of Economics of Latvia
A senior official from Latvia stated that the country sees Azerbaijan as an important ally in the South Caucasus region and that there is increasing opportunity to strengthen economic ties between the two countries in several areas.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have an account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy