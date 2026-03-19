Inclusive art exhibition “Beyond the Frame” opens at Stone Chronicle Museum (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19. On the eve of World Down Syndrome Day, the “Beyond the Frame” inclusive art exhibition opened at the Stone Chronicle Museum, Trend reports.

The event was attended by Anar Alakbarov, Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation; Alena Aliyeva; Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva; MPs; and representatives of culture and the arts.

The exhibition was organized on the initiative and with the support of SOCAR Midstream Gas Operations, under the organization of the DADDI social entrepreneurship enterprise, and in partnership with bp, PASHA Holding, the Regional Development Public Union of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, YARAT Contemporary Art Space, and the Down Syndrome Rehabilitation Center.

Speeches were delivered by Shamil Azizov, a representative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation; Polad Rustamov, Executive Director of SOCAR MGO; Saida Bakhshiyeva, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of PASHA Holding; Gunesh Aliyeva, Head of External Affairs at bp AGT; and Mahbuba Aliyeva, founder of DADDI.

They highlighted the importance of integrating people with Down syndrome into society, supporting their creative potential, and fostering cooperation among institutions in this direction.

The exhibition aims to promote inclusivity and social solidarity, showcase the creative capabilities of people with Down syndrome, and present their potential to a wider audience.

A sales exhibition of artworks by authors with Down syndrome was also organized, with all proceeds fully transferred to the artists.

In the artistic program, a song composed for the occasion on the theme of inclusivity was performed jointly by young performer Emrah Musayev and participants with Down syndrome. Dance and music performances by participants with Down syndrome were also presented.

The artworks displayed at the exhibition were created during two-day creative masterclasses held at YARAT Contemporary Art Space on the eve of the event.