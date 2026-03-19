“Hər şey mümkündür”: Master class held to support inclusive development

The Red Hearts Foundation organized a special initiative as part of the “Hər şey mümkündür” project, timed to coincide with International Down Syndrome Day, observed on March 21. As part of the project, a master class on ceramic painting was held at the “Kaşalata” cafe, with participation from individuals with Down syndrome and well-known bloggers.

The event was opened by Yusif Poladov, President of the Red Hearts Foundation. In his speech, he emphasized the importance of building an inclusive society and highlighted that one of the foundation’s key goals is to promote an inclusive environment. He also noted that differences do not divide people; on the contrary, they enrich society and make it stronger.

During the master class, participants had the opportunity to express themselves and explore their skills in ceramic painting. The event also featured bloggers Fatma Kazimova, Fidan Nur, Aysel Nasirova, Gunay Javadzada, Tunzala Shalbuzova, and Sabina Rustamli, who volunteered to support the promotion of inclusivity, raise awareness about differences, and showcase the potential of individuals with Down syndrome to a wider audience. The artworks created by participants will be shared on the bloggers’ social media accounts on March 21. A follower who makes the largest donation will have the chance to receive one of the artworks created by the participants.

“Hər şey mümkündür” project is funded through donations collected five years ago during a joint campaign by the Red Hearts Foundation and Kapital Bank via the Birbank mobile application. The project continues to implement initiatives aimed at developing the skills of individuals with Down syndrome.

The main goal of the project is to support the development of creative abilities of individuals with Down syndrome, promote their integration into society, contribute to their social and psychological development, and provide support to their families.

“Red Hearts” was founded in December 2019 at the initiative of Kapital Bank employees. The organization, which operates as a foundation from 2020, mainly contributes to the formation of a culture of philanthropy in our country. Addressing sensitive and important issues such as environmental protection, ecological balance restoration, education, training, and enlightenment, “Red Hearts” engages in social initiatives. By visiting https://redhearts.az you can get acquainted with Fund’s activities and support by making a donation.