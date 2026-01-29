Azerbaijan and Chad discuss cooperation in ICT sector (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Samir Mammadov met with Minister of Communications, Digital Economy, and Digitalization of the Republic of Chad, Boukar Michel, and discussed cooperation on Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

The meeting featured information on projects being implemented in this area in Azerbaijan, in particular, the “mygov” platform and the SIMA digital signature system. The possibilities of applying Azerbaijan's digital development experience in Chad were discussed.

In addition, an exchange of views took place on cybersecurity issues, possible support from Azerbaijan in the development of human capital in Chad, as well as the involvement of students in ICT education in our country.

At the meeting, it was agreed to prepare an action plan covering all areas of cooperation as soon as possible. To this end, a visit by specialists from Azerbaijan to Chad is expected. Chad will also be able to learn from our country's experience in creating a data center.

As part of the Chadian delegation's visit to Azerbaijan, memoranda of understanding were signed with the Agency for Innovation and Digital Development, as well as with Azercosmos, on cooperation in the field of digital transformation, innovation, and the export of digital products.