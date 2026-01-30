Uzbekistan, World Bank review cooperation on customs digitalization

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 30. Uzbekistan and the World Bank discussed expanding cooperation in digital and innovative approaches in customs, Trend reports via the State Customs Committee of Uzbekistan.

The issue was reviewed during a meeting between Chairman of the State Customs Committee of Uzbekistan Akmal Mavlonov and Secretary General of the World Customs Organization Ian Saunders.

During the talks, the sides also considered the possibility of granting the Customs Institute of Uzbekistan the status of a Regional Training Center of the World Customs Organization, which would strengthen regional capacity-building efforts and professional training in the customs sector.

Of late, Uzbekistan has successfully digitalized its customs operations, reducing cargo processing times from three hours to just 30 minutes. Utilizing an AI-driven risk management system, over 90% of customs declarations are processed electronically. Key features include remote electronic declarations, allowing for clearance from anywhere, automated processes for many goods, and integration with international eTIR systems.

Starting March 1, 2026, customs clearance will feature advance declarations prior to cargo arrival, offering a 20% duty reduction for specific cases. The digital framework supports real-time monitoring across three platforms for customs officials, warehouse personnel, and cargo owners, while also enhancing compliance with other regulatory agencies.

The World Bank began its engagement with Uzbekistan in 1992, shortly after the country gained independence. Cooperation has expanded significantly since 2017, with a focus on supporting Uzbekistan’s large-scale reform agenda through financial assistance and analytical support across key sectors, including agriculture, education, infrastructure, and digitalization.

Currently, Uzbekistan’s portfolio of joint projects with the World Bank exceeds $14 billion.

