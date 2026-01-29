AmCham proposes drafting national roadmap for quantum technologies in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. The American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan (AmCham) has proposed developing a national roadmap for quantum technologies in the country, Trend reports via AmCham.

The chamber noted that quantum technologies will transform such fields as cryptography, materials science, pharmaceuticals, finance, and logistics.

According to the chamber, countries that take a leading position in this field will gain unprecedented advantages in cybersecurity, economic innovation, and defense.

"However, Azerbaijan currently lacks a national roadmap, research institutions with a skilled workforce in this domain," the chamber pointed out.

AmCham has made several relevant recommendations, including development and approval of a national roadmap for quantum technologies for the next 10-15 years, covering research, education, and industrial applications, as well as establishment of a specialized national research and innovation institute in the fields of quantum computing, quantum communications, and post-quantum cryptography.

The chamber also recommended to include modules on quantum physics, quantum algorithms, and quantum-resistant cryptography in the curricula of Baku State University (BSU), ADA, and other universities, as well as advised the government and banking infrastructure to launch a gradual implementation of post-quantum cryptography in accordance with National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) standards.

Additionally, AmCham suggested establishing an innovation and regulatory sandbox for the development of quantum algorithms, simulations, and industrial applications, and including Azerbaijan in regional and global collaboration platforms for quantum technologies.

