Kyrgyzstan sets targets to boost agricultural production and processing by 2030

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 30. In Kyrgyzstan’s agricultural sector, plans have been set to increase crop production by 30% and to double the volume of its processing by 2030, Trend reports via the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers.

This objective is enshrined in the Action Plan of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic for 2026, aimed at implementing the National Development Program of the Kyrgyz Republic until 2030.

The corresponding decision was signed by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev.

Overall, the Action Plan outlines four key development vectors: industrialization, the development of a regional hub, agriculture and tourism, and green energy.

