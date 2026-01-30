Azerbaijan rolls out gas supply project in Jabrayil's Shukurbayli village
A gas supply project is being launched for homes in Shukurbayli village, Jabrayil district. The Social Development Fund has completed preparations and entrusted the work to Tunel-Metro Inshaat LLC. The project will initially serve a portion of the village’s families.
