Uzbekistan and Tuürkiye discuss expanding bilateral relations in key sectors

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 29. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan discussed further expanding Uzbek-Turkish cooperation across key sectors, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek president.

The leaders expressed satisfaction with the high level of engagement and the dynamic political dialogue maintained at all levels. It was noted that bilateral trade turnover, the number of joint ventures, and the frequency of flights between the two countries continue to grow steadily, while joint cultural events are held on a regular basis.

During the talks, the importance of advancing joint projects and programs in industry, agriculture, social protection, and other priority areas was emphasized.

Special attention was paid to enhancing cooperation and coordination in the fields of defense and security, including joint efforts to combat cybercrime.

The presidents also exchanged views on pressing international and regional issues.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Türkiye reached $3.02 billion in 2025.