Iran reports decline in its latest airports' passenger throughput
Passenger traffic through Iranian airports showed a slight overall decline in the first nine months of the current Iranian year compared to the same period last year, with fluctuations observed across different months and airports.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy