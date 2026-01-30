Tajikistan and Egypt agree to develop cooperation in diplomatic education

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, January 30. Tajikistan and Egypt agreed to develop cooperation in diplomatic education, Trend reports via the press service of the Tajik MFA.

The agreement was reached on January 28, 2026, in Cairo during a meeting between Deputy Foreign Minister of Tajikistan Farrukh Sharifzoda and Deputy Minister and Director of the Diplomatic Studies Institute of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Migration, and Egyptians Abroad of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Yasser Alawi.

The parties discussed ways to practically implement the Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Diplomatic Studies Institute of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt, which was signed on January 27, 2026, in Cairo.

During the meeting, bilateral ties in the areas of experience-sharing, joint diplomatic research, and the organization of advanced training courses for diplomats were recognized as important factors in further developing cooperation between the two countries.

