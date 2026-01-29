Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin fetches higher price
Iran’s gold market continued to see notable price movements, with Bahar Azadi coins and gold products trading higher amid ongoing volatility.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy