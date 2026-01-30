Azerbaijan shares ranking of local banks by amount of operating expenses
The operating expenses of banks in Azerbaijan as of January 1 this year have been revealed. Kapital Bank had the highest operating expenses, followed by the International Bank of Azerbaijan (ABB) and PASHA Bank. These figures reflect the financial scale and operational costs of the leading banks in the country.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy