President Ilham Aliyev awards group of State Customs Committee employees - decree

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. A group of officials from the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan has been recognized for their effective service, following a decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

In recognition of their outstanding service within the customs authorities, the following employees of the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan were awarded the Third Class Order "For Service to the Fatherland":

Guliyev Bahruz

Shirinov Natig

"Taraggi" medal

Alverdiyev Tariyel

Mammadov Elshan

"For Distinction in Civil Service" medal

Alishov Elvin

Bayramov Rashad

Dunyamalily Emin

Hasanov Rustam

Ismayilov Amid

Ismayilov Seyfulla

Gasimov Orkhan

Guliyev Arif

Gurbanov Vasif

Nasibov Elkhan

Nuriyev Nurlan

Taghiyev Namig

Valiyev Turgut.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel