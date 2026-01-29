President Ilham Aliyev awards group of State Customs Committee employees - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. A group of officials from the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan has been recognized for their effective service, following a decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.
In recognition of their outstanding service within the customs authorities, the following employees of the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan were awarded the Third Class Order "For Service to the Fatherland":
Guliyev Bahruz
Shirinov Natig
"Taraggi" medal
Alverdiyev Tariyel
Mammadov Elshan
"For Distinction in Civil Service" medal
Alishov Elvin
Bayramov Rashad
Dunyamalily Emin
Hasanov Rustam
Ismayilov Amid
Ismayilov Seyfulla
Gasimov Orkhan
Guliyev Arif
Gurbanov Vasif
Nasibov Elkhan
Nuriyev Nurlan
Taghiyev Namig
Valiyev Turgut.
