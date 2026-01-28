Uzbekistan, Latvia set to boost IT co-op and digital product exports

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 28. Uzbekistan and Latvia discussed expanding bilateral cooperation in the field of IT, with a focus on promoting exports of digital products and services developed in Uzbekistan, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Digital Technologies.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Uzbekistan’s Minister of Digital Technologies, Sherzod Shermatov, and Aigars Ceruss, Founder and CEO of Corporate Solutions Group, a leading Latvian IT consulting and business management company.

The discussions emphasized the critical need to enhance practical training for emerging programmers by integrating artificial intelligence with both legacy systems and contemporary technologies. Special attention was given to advancing specialists to senior-level roles through active involvement in real-world projects.

The talks also explored strategies for developing the startup ecosystem, focusing on the introduction of competitive financing mechanisms and structured support through development funds, drawing upon European best practices. It was highlighted that international investors not only provide capital but also offer invaluable access to global markets and business networks.

The parties reached a consensus to continue collaboration on joint initiatives, foster startup ventures, and position Uzbekistan as a regional hub for digital products aimed at the European market.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan’s exports to Latvia, as well as the number of joint ventures between the two countries, have tripled over the past five years.