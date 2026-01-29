BSE eases microfinance listing rules to soothe market access and investor ward - official

Gasimov emphasized that the listing mechanism also plays a key role in transparency and disclosure.

“Companies on the listing are required to share financial statements and other critical information. Those not listed do not have this obligation. By listing these companies, we both ensure transparency and protect investors,” he said.

The official added that all relevant information is fully accessible to investors on the Baku Stock Exchange’s official website.

“Our website features a ‘Market Overview’ section, where the names of listed issuers and comprehensive details about them are published. Investors can closely track bond transactions, monitor financial statements, and stay informed about all exchange activities related to bonds,” Gasimov noted.

The move comes as the Baku Stock Exchange lowers the minimum listing requirement for microfinance institutions in the debt market to 500,000 manat ($294,117), down from the previous threshold of one million manat.

The "Access to Capital Markets: 1st Investor—Microfinance Forum," being held in Baku, Azerbaijan, is bringing together important figures from the financial industry. The forum is jointly organized by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the Azerbaijan Capital Markets Association (AKBA), the Azerbaijan Microfinance Association (AMFA), and the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE).

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel