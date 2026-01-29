Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Economy Materials 29 January 2026 11:58 (UTC +04:00)
BSE eases microfinance listing rules to soothe market access and investor ward - official

Sadig Javadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) CJSC has reduced the minimum debt market listing requirement for microfinance institutions to 500,000 manat ($294,117), BSE Board Member Ogtay Gasimov told Trend.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Microfinance Forum in Baku, Gasimov noted that the change aims to make market access easier for microfinance organizations while ensuring stronger protection for investors.

“Previously, some microfinance institutions could not reach the 1 million manat ($588,235) threshold for bond issuances, making it impossible for them to be listed. As a result, investors who purchased these bonds could not benefit from tax incentives,” he explained.

Gasimov emphasized that the listing mechanism also plays a key role in transparency and disclosure.

“Companies on the listing are required to share financial statements and other critical information. Those not listed do not have this obligation. By listing these companies, we both ensure transparency and protect investors,” he said.

The official added that all relevant information is fully accessible to investors on the Baku Stock Exchange’s official website.

“Our website features a ‘Market Overview’ section, where the names of listed issuers and comprehensive details about them are published. Investors can closely track bond transactions, monitor financial statements, and stay informed about all exchange activities related to bonds,” Gasimov noted.

The move comes as the Baku Stock Exchange lowers the minimum listing requirement for microfinance institutions in the debt market to 500,000 manat ($294,117), down from the previous threshold of one million manat.

The "Access to Capital Markets: 1st Investor—Microfinance Forum," being held in Baku, Azerbaijan, is bringing together important figures from the financial industry. The forum is jointly organized by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the Azerbaijan Capital Markets Association (AKBA), the Azerbaijan Microfinance Association (AMFA), and the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE).

