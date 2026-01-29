BSE eases microfinance listing rules to soothe market access and investor ward - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. The Baku Stock
Exchange (BSE) CJSC has reduced the minimum debt market listing
requirement for microfinance institutions to 500,000 manat
($294,117), BSE Board Member Ogtay Gasimov told Trend.
Speaking on the sidelines of the Microfinance Forum in Baku,
Gasimov noted that the change aims to make market access easier for
microfinance organizations while ensuring stronger protection for
investors.
“Previously, some microfinance institutions could not reach the
1 million manat ($588,235) threshold for bond issuances, making it
impossible for them to be listed. As a result, investors who
purchased these bonds could not benefit from tax incentives,” he
explained.
Gasimov emphasized that the listing mechanism also plays a key
role in transparency and disclosure.
“Companies on the listing are required to share financial
statements and other critical information. Those not listed do not
have this obligation. By listing these companies, we both ensure
transparency and protect investors,” he said.
The official added that all relevant information is fully
accessible to investors on the Baku Stock Exchange’s official
website.
“Our website features a ‘Market Overview’ section, where the
names of listed issuers and comprehensive details about them are
published. Investors can closely track bond transactions, monitor
financial statements, and stay informed about all exchange
activities related to bonds,” Gasimov noted.
The "Access to Capital Markets: 1st Investor—Microfinance
Forum," being held in Baku, Azerbaijan, is bringing together
important figures from the financial industry. The forum is jointly
organized by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the Azerbaijan
Capital Markets Association (AKBA), the Azerbaijan Microfinance
Association (AMFA), and the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE).
