U.S. Congress staff delegation visits Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 28. A delegation of staff members from the U.S. Congress is visiting Georgia as part of a regional tour, Trend reports via the U.S. Embassy in Georgia.

During the visit, the delegation is scheduled to hold meetings with Georgian government officials as well as representatives of the opposition to discuss the current political and socio-economic situation in the country.

Relations between Georgia and the United States deteriorated significantly in 2024 following the adoption of the foreign agents law in Georgia. After Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced the suspension of the process of opening EU accession talks on November 28, the U.S. State Department halted the strategic partnership with the country.

In January 2026, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said that Tbilisi is ready to restore strategic partnership with Washington from scratch and is awaiting a decision by the U.S. administration.

