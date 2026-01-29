EBRD ramps up investment in Türkiye with record €2.7bn in 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) invested a record €2.7 billion in Türkiye in 2025, once again making the country the Bank’s largest area of operation by annual investment volume, Trend reports via the Bank.

The funding was channeled into 54 projects, with 91 per cent of total investment directed to the private sector, underlining the EBRD’s continued focus on market-led growth. The figure builds on a strong performance in 2024, when the Bank invested €2.6 billion in the country.

A flagship transaction in 2025 was the €315 million syndicated loan to Fraport TAV Antalya, provided to refinance a short-term bridge loan. It marked the EBRD’s largest syndicated deal in Türkiye during the year, bringing together a broad group of international financial institutions alongside existing lenders.

Support for regions affected by the February 2023 earthquakes in south-eastern Türkiye remained a central focus in 2025 and represents one of the Bank’s largest ongoing commitments. Over the past three years, the EBRD has invested €1.6 billion, surpassing its original pledge to the affected areas.

In 2025 alone, the Bank committed €195 million to two major infrastructure projects: €95 million for wastewater and stormwater networks in Adıyaman, and €100 million for the Arsuz sewerage network and the Üçgüllük wastewater treatment plant in Hatay.

Additional financing was provided to Enerjisa Enerji to support the reconstruction and modernization of electricity distribution networks in the earthquake-affected Toroslar region, alongside the development of solar power plants. The Bank also extended €45 million to the municipality of Mersin, which has faced pressure on public services due to inflows of displaced people, to finance new wastewater facilities.

In 2025, 66 percent of EBRD investment in Türkiye supported the country’s green transition, with a focus on decarbonization and renewables, while 61 per cent of total investment promoted equal opportunities for women.

Among key green projects, the EBRD provided a US$200 million loan to Enerjisa Enerji Üretim to support the construction of 250 MW of wind power capacity in Muğla. The project is seen as a landmark for the Just Transition agenda, with the company committing to create a nationally accredited training program to reskill coal-sector workers for jobs in renewables, agriculture and tourism.

The Bank also continued to expand green finance through the Türkiye Green Economy Financing Facility (GEFF). After allocating €280 million to partner banks under GEFF I and II in 2025, the EBRD launched GEFF III, with a total size of €1 billion.

Decarbonization of hard-to-abate sectors featured prominently, with a €50 million loan to Çimsa to support its decarbonization program and a US$50 million investment in a Eurobond issued by Çimko Çimento ve Beton Sanayi.

Human capital development remained a priority, with support for youth- and women-led businesses and the rollout of the Youth in Business program in Türkiye, expected to mobilize up to €250 million in financing. Complementing this, the EBRD extended a €75 million loan to Türkiye Sınai Kalkınma Bankası (TSKB) to improve access to finance for women and young people.

Support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) continued through partnerships with leading banks, including a US$130 million facility with Akbank for inclusive growth and digital investment, a €25 million loan to DenizBank under the Digital Transformation Financing Facility, and a risk-sharing facility under Akbank’s Supply Chain Finance Program to benefit DeFacto’s suppliers.

Since 2009, the EBRD has committed more than €23 billion in Türkiye, the vast majority in the private sector, cementing the country’s position as one of the Bank’s most strategic and significant investment destinations.