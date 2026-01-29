Kazakhstan strengthens oversight of firearms circulation

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 29. Kazakhstan's Senate has approved a new law aimed at improving security activities, the circulation of firearms, and housing allowances for law enforcement agencies, Maxim Spotkay, Head of the Senate Administration, announced on his social media account, Trend reports.

He noted that the main innovation in the law is the shift towards more flexible regulation. Overly detailed provisions are excluded from the law and transferred to government-level acts, enhancing the efficiency and manageability of regulations.

The new legislation puts the screws to owners of civilian and service weapons, mandating test firings and requiring the secure storage of firearms during the downtime of relevant companies.

In the security sector, the law introduces mandatory reporting, a notification system for suspending and resuming operations, as well as uniform requirements for the management of private security organizations.

For the first time, the law officially recognizes the status of militarized railway security, granting them the right to provide cargo and facility protection services at terminals involved in transit rail transportation.

At the same time, the procedure for housing allowances has been improved: the government now has the authority to regulate these payments while eliminating the need for mandatory state registration of rental agreements for recipients.

