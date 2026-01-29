Tajikistan, Egypt discuss consular relations and bilateral ties

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, January 29. Tajikistan and Egypt discussed a range of issues related to consular relations and bilateral ties, Trend reports via the press service of the Tajik MFA.

These issues were addressed during the first consular consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt, held on January 28, 2026, in Cairo.

The Tajik delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Farrukh Sharifzoda, while the Egyptian delegation was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Haddad Al-Jawhari.

As part of the consultations, a memorandum on the mutual simplification of the visa regime for holders of diplomatic, official, and special passports was signed between the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Government of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

Tajikistan and Egypt have been fostering friendly relations since 1993, with a focus on economic cooperation, security, and cultural exchange. Following President Rahmon's visit to Cairo in 2022, bilateral ties have expanded into trade, tourism, agriculture, and industry, supported by the Egyptian-Tajik Joint Committee for Economic, Scientific, and Technical Cooperation.

Key areas of cooperation include trade in various sectors, established diplomatic relations as of April 1, 1993, collaborative efforts in security to combat crime and terrorism, and educational agreements to enhance cultural and technical training. Additionally, both nations advocate for climate action aimed at assisting developing countries and lowering emissions.

