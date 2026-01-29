Azerbaijan's microfinance sector assets record strong growth in 2025 - CBA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. Assets of the non-bank credit organization (NBCO) sector in Azerbaijan rose by 25% to 1.24 billion manat ($73 million) in 2025, Fuad Isayev, Director General of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), said today at the Microfinance Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

“A total of 54 NBCOs and 34 credit unions are currently operating in the market, with the private sector represented in all but 1 institution. In 2025, assets in the NBCO sector grew by 25% to reach 1.24 billion manat ($73 million). During the same period, the NBCO loan portfolio expanded by 29%, surpassing 1 billion manat ($59 million). The capital of NBCOs rose by 26.2% last year and exceeded 3 million manat ($1.76 billion). Overall, the capital of NBCOs accounts for 24.5% of total assets,” he said.

He also noted that over the past three years, NBCIs have issued 86 million manat ($50.5 million) worth of bonds. Compared with 2023, bond issuance in 2025 recorded a 4-fold increase, signaling growing investor interest and improved access to capital markets for the sector.

The "Access to Capital Markets: 1st Investor—Microfinance Forum," being held in Baku, Azerbaijan, is bringing together important figures from the financial industry. The forum is jointly organized by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the Azerbaijan Capital Markets Association (AKBA), the Azerbaijan Microfinance Association (AMFA), and the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE).

