Kazakhstan bolsters natural gas condensate exports to Uzbekistan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 29. Kazakhstan's natural gas condensate exports to Uzbekistan totaled 24,771 metric tons between January and November 2025, which is 9.1 times increase from the 2,699 tons recorded in the same period of 2024.

Data obtained by Trend from the country’s Bureau of National Statistics shows that the value rose 7.9 times to $10.944 million from $1.374 million in the corresponding period of 2024.

In total, Kazakhstan exported 265,892 metric tons of natural gas condensate in 11M2025, a 12% increase compared to 237,368 tons in 2024.

Kazakhstan's overall foreign trade turnover for the period amounted to $128.8 billion, reflecting a marginal 0.1% decline from the previous year. While exports fell by 4.2%, totaling $71.14 billion, imports rose by 5.5%, reaching $57.67 billion.

Kazakhstan's natural gas condensate production reached 10.646 million tons from January through October 2025, marking a 2.6% increase from the previous year. The industry predominantly operates in the Western regions, focusing on key fields such as Karachaganak, Tengiz, and Kashagan, which are known for their high levels of hydrogen sulfide and carbon dioxide. By 2025, the country aims to produce a total of 96.2 million tons of oil and condensate. Exports increased by 12% to 265,892 metric tons in the first 11 months, although the overall export value declined.