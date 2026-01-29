Azerbaijan's Sumgayit Industrial Park to produce cardboard and box packaging (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. A facility of 'Baku Cardboard and Box Factory' LLC, granted resident status by the Economic Zones Development Agency under the Ministry of Economy in the Sumgayit Industrial Park in 2023, will produce 55 million square meters of cardboard and box packaging annually utilizing Turkish and Chinese technologies, Kamran Salmanli, head of the LLC, said during a media tour today, Trend reports.

Kamran Salmanli, the head of the LLC, stated that the facility occupies 2.7 hectares of land.

“The LLC established the cardboard and box packaging production facility on nearly three hectares within the Park's territory. In addition to fulfilling domestic market demand, the products are also intended for export. The total investment in the facility amounts to 20 million manat ($11,760), and it has generated 64 permanent jobs. By leveraging the full range of incentives available to industrial park residents, the enterprise has benefited from tax and customs exemptions totaling approximately 1.3 million manat ($760,000),” he explained.

Salmanli further highlighted that negotiations have been successfully conducted with two U.S. companies, with a contract set to be signed in the coming weeks. He added that sales representation would be granted to these U.S. companies, and that the initial raw materials for production would be sourced from Georgia and Russia.

On January 27, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev participated in the inauguration of the cardboard and box packaging production facility of “Baku Cardboard and Box Factory” LLC in the Sumgayit Industrial Park.