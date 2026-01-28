Turkmengas announces tender for material and technical resources
Turkmengas State Concern has launched a tender for the supply of general plant equipment, geophysical equipment, and auxiliary materials, inviting eligible manufacturers to submit applications and obtain tender specifications.
