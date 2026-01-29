Azerbaijani oil increases in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF basis, moved up by $1.06, or 1.5%, on January 28 from the previous level, coming in at $70.37 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude increased by $1.13, or 1.7%, to $67.77 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude went up by $1.13, or 3%, to $39.10 per barrel, and Brent Dated crude from the North Sea rose by $0.91, or 1.3%, to $70.00 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.

