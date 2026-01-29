Baku Stock Exchange lowers minimum debt market requirement for microfinance bodies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) has reduced the minimum debt market requirement for microfinance organizations to 500,000 manat ($294,117), Ogtay Gasimov, Deputy CEO and Chief Commercial Officer at the BSE, said at the Microfinance Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

“Baku Stock Exchange has a standard listing segment and a main market listing segment. The main market is designed for larger, more developed companies, while the standard segment is intended for smaller, developing companies. In the debt market, the nominal minimum requirement was previously 1 million manat ($588,235). To increase accessibility for microfinance organizations, we have halved this amount to 500,000 manat ($294,117). The decision has already been made and will be announced soon,” he emphasized.

The "Access to Capital Markets: 1st Investor—Microfinance Forum," being held in Baku, Azerbaijan, is bringing together important figures from the financial industry. The forum is jointly organized by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the Azerbaijan Capital Markets Association (AKBA), the Azerbaijan Microfinance Association (AMFA), and the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE).

